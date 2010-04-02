Will a McDonald’s April Fool’s Joke Become a Wake-Up Call for Its Sustainability Plans? [Updated]

Update: On April 3, McDonald’s spokesperson Ashlee Yingling sent us this

statement: “We read

this story as a fun April Fools Day joke. Many readers got a laugh out

of it, as did we. As much as we appreciate humor, McDonald’s is serious

about Corporate

Responsibility. We have a long track record of industry leadership in

community involvement, environmental protection, animal welfare,

diversity and opportunity, and we work with our suppliers to help

improve their practices. Each year we release a Corporate Responsibility

Report, which can be found on www.crmcdonalds.com. In addition, McDonald’s has been compiling nearly 150 of our global best

practices aimed at making our restaurants more sustainable. We’re

planning to share them in the next few weeks, so stay tuned. While we

are proud of the accomplishments to date, we look to

continuously improve in these areas.”

“McDonald’s announced

this morning that it would discontinue plans for a worldwide

composting initiative after scientists confirmed that no

item on the McDonald’s menu is compostable,” read environmental Web site Grist’s top story on April 1, 2010. “McDonald’s halted the plan after scientists at the University of

California-Berkeley discovered that none

of the items on the McDonald’s menu would compost in the next 500

years.”

Out of the over-abundance of April Fool’s stories posted yesterday, Grist’s gag tore through the social media-sphere like a kid eating a drive-thru Happy Meal. But why were so many people fooled?

Part of it has to do with a story posted on Grist a few weeks earlier, about this Happy Meal that Joann Bruso had purchased and placed on a shelf for one year. 365 days later, Bruso noted, there was no mold, no odor, none of the decomposition one normally associates with food sitting on a shelf for one year. (McDonald’s has disputed Bruso’s claim as an urban legend, something Bruso cheerily refutes). Grist writer Tyler Falk, who wrote the April Fools story, was partially inspired by Bruso’s popular experiment. “It gave the notion that McDonald’s food doesn’t decompose that thin veil of plausibility that any successful April Fools’ Day joke needs,” says Mary Bruno, Grist’s executive editor.

Among those fooled was GOOD and The New York Times writer Allison Arieff, who Tweeted the story dutifully. “I think I got so fooled because it seems entirely possible that the food

they serve would mess with compost,” she says. “I mean is there any remotely

organic material left in their food?” A few minutes later, Arieff was alerted via Twitter reply that it was a joke–by @McDonald’s itself!