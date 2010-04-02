Cigarette Butt Rug Lets You Literally Kick the Habit

Sometimes it seems like the array of upcycled home furnishings coming down the pipeline is nearly endless. From LEGO tables to lamps made out of drinking straws, we thought we’d seen it all–until now. Designboom points us to Jesus Bubu Negron’s cigarette butt rug, which features cigarettes collected by street cleaners transformed into a carpet. The Puerto Rican artist’s design uses unrolled cigarettes layered on top of each other to create a woven textile-like feel. It’s not all that pretty, but the rug is a conversation starter if nothing else–and it confirms our belief that nearly any piece of trash can be reclaimed into something useful.