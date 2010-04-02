Report: Developers Love Mobile Apps, Dig iPad the Most

We knew the iPad was going to be transformational mostly due to its app experiences and had heard opinions to that effect. Now Flurry finds developers flocking to the iPad at the expense of other platforms … even the iPhone.

Flurry tracks what developers are up to through logins to its systems made as apps are being put together and tested. By tracking the operating systems are behind the logins, Flurry’s built a picture of how many new app projects were kicked off on average in 2009 and over the last 60 days.

The data is completely convincing: In the pre-iPad era, 78% of new app projects were for the iPhone, and 18% went on Android devices. Since the iPad’s SDK launch, Android’s share has fallen to just 10%, the iPhone’s has slid to 67% and the iPad has cornered an astonishing 22% of the new app start market. That’s already resulted in well over 2,000 iPad-specific apps being available for the launch day, and indicates that developers are genuinely excited about the prospects of writing for the iPad.

Though Android’s new app share has fallen by nearly 50%, Flurry counts numerically more apps being written for Android in March, actually equating to twice as many as arrived in February. In other words, the Android app market is still growing … just not at a rate that comes close to the iPad’s … and the iPhone still reigns supreme. Hence the other conclusion to be drawn from Flurry’s data is that developer excitement about all kinds of mobile smart platforms is growing, proof positive that the future of the plain old dumbphone looks glum.

And there’s one final barb: RIM suffered a slide on the stock market this week, due to slightly underperforming against analysts expectations. And it seems developer enthusiasm for RIM’s devices, which was never particularly massive, is waning. Flurry notes that while 4% of apps were written for BlackBerrys in 2009, over the last 60 days that share has fallen to around 1%. RIM’s future in the smart device market certainly looks complex and hard to predict.

