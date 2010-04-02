Taking Back Hotel Dining: Culina at Four Seasons Los Angeles

Nothing serves up visions of powdered-egg buffets and stuffy, overpriced steaks faster than the phrase “hotel dining.” But in recent years, the Four Seasons has been breaking with tradition, creating spaces within their hotels that feel like independent culinary landmarks. “It used to be the rule that hotels needed to offer a three-meal restaurant and a fine dining venue, but that model has changed, particularly in urban food-savvy markets,” says Jennifer Johanson, president and CEO of San Rafael, California-based EDG Interior Architecture + Design, who has worked on Four Seasons properties on Vancouver, Austin, Texas, and now Los Angeles. With EDG’s help, Culina, located at the Four Seasons in L.A., has been able to consolidate all types of diners into a single space appropriate for everything from espresso to prosecco.

The trick for the design was to create a space that worked as a casual gathering place, even within the luxury context of the

hotel. For that, they turned to the enotecas of Italy: simple neighborhood wine bars that

serve local, artisanal meals. “We balance simplicity with elegance,” says Johanson. “Rustic-modern wood tables signal informality, and the absence of tablecloths is a welcoming gesture; stylish table settings and rich fabrics let you know that the experience will be special.” In fact, the entire space is engineered for impromptu, lingering meals: Communal

and counter seating, a

small and shared-plate format, an accessible wine program, and a

spacious garden for lounging.

To make the space feel activated morning, noon and night, EDG drew the

bar and lounge–normally separate entities–into the restaurant. Diners walk directly into the bustle of a crudo bar, an Italian raw-seafood station with its aromatic

oils, herbs and salts creating a

high-energy center of the room. Servers stay on the floor and interact

with guests instead of hiding in the kitchen, and even food

preparation itself is brought into the dining room, with tableside service

and action-oriented beverage presentation.