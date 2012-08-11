iPad Hands-On: New York Times Fires Up Video, We Take Requests Via Twitter [Video]

A few days ago Fast Company asked via Twitter what you would do with an iPad if you got your hands on one. Okay, we were being a bit sneaky. We were looking for things to do when tech writer and Mac chronicler Andy Ihnatko came in and hosted a hands-on tour for us–days before the device hits stores. We picked a few of the tricks you tweeted and took the iPad through its paces. Along the way, we discovered that The New York Times is farther along in making its pages iPad compatible than we thought. First, that discovery:

And now for your requests: You wanted to see what books looked like. You wondered about using a Verizon MiFi as a Wi-Fi hot spot the first-edition iPad could consume. You wanted to see video and movies and wondered about music and games. Here’s that stuff.