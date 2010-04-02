Why You Shouldn’t Buy an iPad (Yet)

Apple’s iPad arrives in stores tomorrow and reviewers agree that it’s a magic revolutionary new class of computer. But you shouldn’t buy one. Not yet, anyway.

Let’s break this down.

First-generation Apple products are for suckers. Only lemmings with no self-control and excessive disposable income buy first generation Apple products, especially in a new gadget category. When they do, they pay the double the price for immature hardware and software.

Remember the iPhone? It debuted in 2007 with two models priced at $500 and $600, with no native applications–only mobile Web apps, few of which came in an iPhone-friendly format at launch because it was such a new device. A year later, in 2008, a faster iPhone 3G went on sale for $300 less, with native application support. At the time, there weren’t very many native applications because it was a brand new application platform. Finally, last summer, the iPhone 3GS–a beefy, snappy phone for the same price as the 3G–actually ran a huge catalog of native apps a few versions old at a reasonable speed. The 3G is now on sale for a measly $100, one fifth of the price of the first generation’s cheapest model.

Don’t be the guy who bought the first-gen iPad when Apple slashes the 2011 iPad price in half.

Next year’s iPad will be faster, cheaper, less buggy, and have better apps and worthy competitors. Let all the deep-pocketed Jobs apostles be your canaries into the iPad coalmine. Give developers time to fix their apps to work well on the iPad. Give Apple a year to lower prices on faster hardware and fill in all the gaping feature holes. (Remember how long early iPhone owners lived without copy and paste?)