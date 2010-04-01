Serve Your Customers Three Most Urgent Needs



A couple of

years ago, I was having a beer in London pub with an executive from the Royal

Mail of the United Kingdom. We were discussing the reorganization of the UK’s

mail system and the challenges it faced. With the recent announcements from the

US Postal Service (USPS), I can’t help investigate why these systems are

failing.

The USPS has

been struggling with a decline in mail and recently announced that it is facing

$238 billion in losses in the next 10 years. It would like to close some

branches, reduce delivery days, lay off workers and increase rates as a way to

fight this downward spiral. This could be an effective approach and is a good

example of stratagem 16: sometimes running away is the best strategy. This

stratagem says that retreating can preserve our strength and maintain the

possibility of exerting our power at a later time or place. Nearly 10 percent

of the decade’s most competitive companies began their rise with some kind of

retreat. Chinese military history is filled with stories of armies that came

back from retreat, often after tens of years, to claim ultimate victory.

But it’s not

that simple. As an independent government agency, the USPS has to answer to

Congress. Even though the USPS does not receive taxpayer dollars and is funded

entirely by its own revenue, it is required to follow government rules and

regulations. The Postal

Reorganization Act of 1970 prohibits the USPS from closing small branches based

solely on economic factors. The act also keeps the agency from expanding its

services beyond postal delivery. We often

compare USPS to UPS and FedEx, but how can we? UPS and FedEx are private

businesses pursuing profit. They have fewer locations, less overhead and fewer

restrictions.

The USPS, on

the other hand, has 32,000 post offices throughout the country. It has more

locations than McDonald’s, Starbucks, Walmart and Walgreens combined. The USPS

can’t cut costs, can’t add services and yet is expected to be profitable. Despite the

fact that the USPS urgently needs to adjust to changing market conditions and

reduce costs, there has been massive opposition to cuts in service. Even the

President and members of Congress have opposed plans to cut delivery to five

days. Like any

business, the USPS needs to adjust to its market and start making money or

change its mission. As we’ve seen by

many of the successful “ethonomical” entrepreneurs we’ve covered, its possible

to pursue a social mission while making profit. But pretending that you are

purely a for-profit entity or purely a social one, leads only to conflict. Congress

needs to allow the USPS to reorganize and restructure its business model to be

profitable, or its needs to recognize its social purpose and allow it to find a

new path.

Companies

that successfully extricated themselves from situations like the USPS offer us

insight into how the USPS, and you, can win. Start by asking customers to

identify their three most important needs. If the USPS can meet those needs,

while reducing costs by cutting everything else, it may just find a valuable

patch of soil on which to retreat. It is, for example, the only organization

that touches every house in the country every day. Maybe there is a better way

to extract value from this unique position. During these rough economic times, ask yourself how

you can streamline your business without reducing the most important services

your clients rely on. 1. What would

my customers say are their three most important needs?

2. What other

products or services are we offering that we could live without? 3. How could

reducing these products or services affect our bottom line? 4. Are there

extra perks that we offer customers or employees that they do not need?

