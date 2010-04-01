Think City EV Heading to NYC Streets

Get ready, New Yorkers: Think’s European-style hatchback EV is coming to a street near you. The highway-ready vehicle has been on sale in Europe for the past year, but New York metropolitan area residents will get first dibs in the U.S sometime in the coming months.

The Think City EV isn’t meant for speed demons–it has a top speed of 60 mph. But it gets big points for ease of use. The EV can charge from 0 to 80% capacity using a fast-charging 220 volt station, and the vehicle’s battery system has a relatively impressive range of 112 miles to the charge. No word on exact pricing of the vehicle, but it will probably cost around $30,000 after a federal tax credit.

Why NYC? Think received local government support. Combined with NYC’s top three ranking on Think’s list of EV-ready cities, the choice was a no-brainer. Other EV-ready cities will have the chance to buy the Think City later this year as well, but the rest of the country will have to wait. Think plans to have cars coming off its Indiana production plant assembly line by 2011, with 20,000 cars produced each year at the factory by 2014. By the time the Think City rolls out across the U.S., it will have some serious competition from Nissan’s Leaf EV, set to hit the streets later this year for approximately $30,000 after subsidies.