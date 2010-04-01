Ubisoft Produces Wild AR Spin-Off of Splinter Cell Game

Ubisoft has just released an augmented reality spin-off to promote the upcoming Xbox release of Splinter Cell: Conviction, and it’s the first time such a major developer has used the Layar platform for a game. Players will have a series of location-based missions that they will need to solve in Amsterdam. Here’s how it works:

You, agent of the Third Echelon (okay, you, bank teller from The Hague) receive your first mission on the screen of your cell phone. It tells you whereabouts in the city you need to go and what task you need to complete. Each time you complete a task, you’re sent off to the next mission. Clever, huh?

Expect bigger and better projects from the developers as this becomes more mainstream, but right now, it’s hard to see this as merely a marketing tool for a new Ubisoft title. Oh, and I predict flights for Schiphol Airport will be rammed full of hardcore gamers over the next month or so. Ready your wedgie arm.