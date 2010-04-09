Tokujin Yoshioka Unveils Chairs Made of Foil, Chandelier of Living Crystal [UPDATED]

[UPDATE: Yoshioka’s studio has sent us more images and information about the chair above; scroll to the bottom for the news]

The year’s biggest design event, the Milan Furniture Fair, is still two weeks away, but the previews are already trickling out. And we bet this ends up being best in show: Japanese design master Tokujin Yoshioka has sent us images of Memory, a new chair for Moroso made from a “special fabric with recycled aluminum.” Which sounds like super-thick aluminum, to us.

Yoshioka’s known for some brilliant, subtle explorations of material and form–including a chair made of paper-like cloth; another made of living crystal; and still another, inspired by bread, made of plastic fibers baked in a kiln.

The new chair, Memory, can be shaped to the user’s whim (just like a sheet of aluminum foil). As Yoshioka writes, “This is a chair of an unlimited variety of forms…[It] might remind us of the beauty in nature with its ever-changing expressions, and also create impression as if there is no presence of design.” Which is kind of a fascinating way to think about.

There’s actually precedent for this sort of move, too–albeit with a lot less poetry, and a lot more rage. One of Droog’s most iconic pieces is the Do Hit Chair, from 2000. It comes as a metal cube, with a sledgehammer. Then you shape the thing as you see fit: