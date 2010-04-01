Q&A: Abdelaziz Aouragh, Owner of El Asira, the Online Muslim Sex Shop That Isn’t a Sex Shop

Earlier this week, Fast Company reported on El Asira, an online sex shop for Muslims. Naturally, we wanted to hear more about this innovative business, and so we contacted the guys behind it to find out a little bit more. Abdelaziz Aouragh, the owner, emailed us back with the answer to most of our questions. Some, he was less keen on answering, such as what he would say to less enlightened individuals who might see the store as un-Islamic. “I think it’s more than we intended to discuss,” he wrote at the top of my follow-up email.

What has been the general reaction to El Asira opening for business. How have your Muslim friends reacted compared to non-Muslims?

“I am an orthodox Muslim and many of the Muslims are positive about our concept. Non-Muslims are stunned that sexuality in Islam has a far broader perspective than the other, larger religions.”

What brought the site down? [Note: at the time of writing, it still was.]

“The large amount of visitors. The funny thing is, we had a contract for unlimited capacity, but the host was not able to give us the capacity we needed. If everything goes alright, we will be live again today, operating on our own server, and with a new host.”

Do you think that some people will find the site offensive? And if they do, what will El Asira do?