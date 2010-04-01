Pros & Cons: First Reviews of Apple’s iPad

Apple’s iPad is undoubtedly a revolutionary device. Nothing comparable has come before it, yet we anticipate — as with the iPhone and iPod — it will be an industry benchmark. How could it be a game-changer? The first round of reviews are in on the much-anticipated iPad, which will hit stores April 7. While the battery life exceeds expectations and the excellent visual display could make it the next cutting-edge gaming device, reviewers criticize the iPads e-reader functionality and lack of Flash (sorry Hulu, CBS and ABC).

Let’s see what the reviewers had to say:

Who Would Want It? — The iPad is less for people who need complex spreadsheet and document editing capabilities, and more for cloud-computing and entertainment. It’s great for web surfing, social-networking, emailing and multimedia such as photos, videos, music and books. [Reuters]

Pros

Extended Battery Life — Typically slammed for its infamously short battery life, Apple has turned over a new leaf with the iPad. A WSJ reviewer was impressed with the over-delivery on the expected 10 hour battery life. In fact, some reports peg the battery life at nearly 12 hours. [WSJ]

Excellent Easy-of-Use — In true Apple fashion, the iPad is fast, light and responsive. The multi-touch screen is easy to navigate with unprecedented speed and precision. Indeed, “it really does qualify as a new category of gadget.” [NYT]

Great Gaming Device — If the iPhone proved to be a good alternative to traditional hand-held gaming devices, the iPad “gives portable game machines from Nintendo and Sony a run for their money.” The colors pop, the multi-touch features enhance interactivity and the large screen size makes game-play stunning. [USA Today]