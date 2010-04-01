Confirmed: iPad Will Get a Free Netflix Instant Watch App on Launch Day

When people talk about the lack of Flash on the iPad being a problem, they mostly mean video. Flash games are fun, sure, but the App Store has better games anyway, and those big Flash-designed websites are annoying anyway. The lack of Flash means no Hulu (though apparently that’s in progress) or most other streaming video sites (besides YouTube). But with the news that the iPad will launch alongside a beautiful-looking Netflix app, that may matter a bit less.

Netflix Instant Watch is only available on computers running Windows or Mac OS, as well as scattered other devices like video game consoles and set-top boxes. It’s not available on any mobile device yet, which is why it was such a big deal when it was announced for Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 Series. But now, the Netflix iPad app has shown up in app compositories like AppShopper and AppAdvice, and it looks quite certain that the iPad is going to be the first major mobile device to get Netflix Instant Watch capabilities.

Just to be safe, here’s the blurb:

Get Netflix on your iPad. Just download this free app and you can

instantly watch TV shows & movies streaming from Netflix. • Watch as

often as you want • It’s part of your unlimited Netflix membership •

Resume watching where you left off on your TV or computer • Browse

movies and manage your Queue right from your iPad.

That’s right, it’s exactly what you’d want out of a mobile Netflix app. Plus, with the iPad’s massive 12-hour battery life, you can actually watch a fair bit of video. It’s not clear if AT&T will put a limit on streaming video over 3G, but if they don’t, this could be a major reason to spring for that pricier 3G version of the iPad.

The Netflix iPad app is free and will launch April 3rd alongside the iPad itself.

