Most Boring YouTube Videos Ever: Amazon Wants to Show You Your Package as It’s Packed

Showing that it’s not just Apple that files weird, off-center patents in the tech world, TechFlash found that Amazon just received a patent for delivering videos of individual packages being packed in their warehouse, so customers can make sure everything’s correct. This could make some serious stars out of the Amazon warehouse crew.

A description, in traditional patent-tongue:

One or more images of items for an order being processed at processing

station of an order fulfillment center may be captured and associated

with the order. Alternatively, a short video clip may be captured of the

order being packaged. An electronic notification that the order has

been processed may be sent to a customer associated with the order. The

electronic notification may include a reference to one or more of the

captured images or video clips. The customer may use a reference

included in the notification to view the captured images. The customer

may view captured images to verify that the order has been correctly

processed. The captured images may include images of the items being

packaged for shipment and may show the shipping address on the package

allowing the customer to verify that indeed it is his package in the

images.

Of course, once the customer views the video, won’t the product in question have already been packed and shipped? It’s not like you could shout “No no no no wait! I wanted the blue version!” at that point. And aside from all that, has anybody ever actually received an incorrect product from Amazon? Broken, maybe, but you can’t tell that from a YouTube video of a box going into another box, right?

Anyway, it’s a delightfully weird patent, one that will likely never go into effect, but which is plenty weird enough just as it is, as a bizarre thought.