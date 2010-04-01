Most Boring YouTube Videos Ever: Amazon Wants to Show You Your Package as It’s Packed

Showing that it’s not just Apple that files weird, off-center patents in the tech world, TechFlash found that Amazon just received a patent for delivering videos of individual packages being packed in their warehouse, so customers can make sure everything’s correct. This could make some serious stars out of the Amazon warehouse crew.
A description, in traditional patent-tongue:
One or more images of items for an order being processed at processing
station of an order fulfillment center may be captured and associated
with the order. Alternatively, a short video clip may be captured of the
order being packaged. An electronic notification that the order has
been processed may be sent to a customer associated with the order. The
electronic notification may include a reference to one or more of the
captured images or video clips. The customer may use a reference
included in the notification to view the captured images. The customer
may view captured images to verify that the order has been correctly
processed. The captured images may include images of the items being
packaged for shipment and may show the shipping address on the package
allowing the customer to verify that indeed it is his package in the
images.
Of course, once the customer views the video, won’t the product in question have already been packed and shipped? It’s not like you could shout “No no no no wait! I wanted the blue version!” at that point. And aside from all that, has anybody ever actually received an incorrect product from Amazon? Broken, maybe, but you can’t tell that from a YouTube video of a box going into another box, right?
Anyway, it’s a delightfully weird patent, one that will likely never go into effect, but which is plenty weird enough just as it is, as a bizarre thought.