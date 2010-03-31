Obama’s Third (at least) Sellout on Energy

The latest sellout of progressives by the Obama administration is once again on the energy front. The plan announced in his speech today opens huge areas on the east coast and Alaska ( click here for a map ).

Even Nancy

Pelosi is disgusted.

Here’s an open letter to Barack Obama, which I give permission to be

reposted, circulated, reprinted, as long as the attribution remains

intact.

President Obama, what happened to the bold young senator who

understood that our future is not with fossil fuels, and not with

nuclear? Our future, if we are to have a future, is in lowering our

carbon footprint far beyond the puny standards you set out in

Copenhagen, to the shock of a whole world willing to go much deeper. Our

future is not in any way reliant on nuclear power (whcih you now advocate)…but it is very much

aligned with protecting our environmental heritage, something to which

you’ve dealt yet another crippling blow today.

On issue after issue, you disappoint. You sold us out on health care,

on militarism, on controlling Wall Street, and now again you’ve sold us

out on yet another energy issue (at least the third one).

President Obama, do NOT take our votes for granted. I wrote months

ago that we would “have your” back if you pushed for the progressive

agenda, the change you promised to bring. By the same token, we will

desert you if you continue to desert us. Do you really want to align

yourself with Sarah “Drill, Baby, Drill” Palin?

Sometimes, the lesser of evils, is still too evil to support. I do

not believe you’re an evil man, but your policies, while not based in

the malice and trickery of your predecessor, are getting too evil for me

to go along with them.