Will the Open-Ended Innovation of “Lost” Ultimately Deliver for Its Audience?

Good design is polarizing. You could argue the same is true for

good television. Case in point, Lost. For almost six years, viewers have been

arguing over the possible endings and explanations behind ABC’s hit television

show.

In my experience, most fans are

divided into two camps. On one end of the couch are the die-hard devotees like

my wife, who maintain that the writers have planned everything from the

beginning and have faith that the show will wrap up in a coherent and

satisfying way. The other group, which includes myself,

insists the show has become so convoluted that there is no chance for a

reasonable resolution, and harbors mounting resentment over this perceived

manipulation by the writers. I can’t help but wonder if this all an

elaborate practical joke six seasons in the making.

And yet, after reading in

Entertainment Weekly that a 30-second ad in the final episode of the series

will cost around $900,000, I have to admire the producers. They managed to cash

in on one of the most successful instances of open-ended innovation I can

recall, having ensnared a large and loyal audience in a world where plane crash

survivors are stuck on a time-traveling tropical island inhabited by polar

bears and a smoke monster.

They deliver a product that

deliberately flaunts the rules of plausibility–a luxury that few creative

professionals enjoy. Essentially, Lost viewers–loyal and skeptics alike–are

the perfect clients. They pose no deadlines, no constraints; they simply tune

in every Tuesday night trusting that the creative process will come to fruition

in the end.

The question still remains

whether things will come together in the end. Will the creative process

deliver, or will the lack of constraints lead to disappointment? At this point,

it’s not hard for me to imagine the series ending with Hurley riding a polar

bear off into the sunset. Happy April Fools Day.