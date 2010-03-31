Exclusive: Google Goes to Jail for April Fools?

Sorry to spoil the fun, Googlers, but one of your own just sneaked us a peek at your April Fool’s Day prank: Google Jail. That or, um, Google is far more sinister (and naive) than we ever imagined … Nah!

This all came to us from, let’s say, a trusted source connected to Google. Perhaps most surprising is the sense of humor and amount of leeway to goof off apparently given to Googlers. (We figured the Eric Schmidt-Steve Jobs man date was the end of shenanigans). Still, there’s part of us that wonders whether this is any crazier than, say, Google investing in a genetic research company.

Here’s how the “launch” was planning to be announced, according to a screen shot:

Google Jail for Communities

Google is planning to launch an experiment that we hope will make prisons better for everyone. We plan to test ultra high-tech incarceration facilities in one or more trial locations across the country. We will deliver Googleplex-quality services 100 times better than what most American prisoners have access to today, including fiber-to-the-cell connections. We’ll offer service to at least 50,000 and potentially up to 500,000 inmates.

From now until June 1st, we’re asking interested municipalities to provide us with information about their prison infrastructure and crime rates through a Request for Information (RFI), which we’ll use to determine where to build our jails.

There was even a video attachment (a video of a video,

actually), which we’ve shared below. It fits Google’s

usual awkward amateurish presentation style–does this come natural or are these guys really this self-actualized? (Also, this kid’s the “project manager?!” What is

he, 12?!)