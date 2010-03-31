Volkswagen Unveils Its First Hybrid

Today at the New York International Auto Show, Volkswagen unveiled its very first venture into hybrid technology: The 2011 Touareg Hybrid, set to debut this fall at a price around $100,000.

Shiny and relatively svelte for an SUV, the new model will be a test bed for hybrid technology that’ll appear next year in the ultra-luxe Porsche Cayenne Hybrid, as well as Volkwagen hybrids of the future. It’s also an introduction for a new design language, which will trickle through the rest of the Volkswagen line.

From a numbers standpoint, the Touareg Hybrid is set to deliver a fairly modest fuel savings as compared to standard models: 21 mpg city/25 mpg highway, versus about 18/25 for the comparable 2010 model. (VW claims that in all, given typical driving patterns, the car will produce a 40% lighter carbon footprint.) That won’t win you the Nobel Peace Price, but according to Dr. Bernd Stiebels, VW’s head of powertrain development, the company chose SUVs for a specific reason: Improving the gas mileage of an SUV 15% and starting at a low base, has a far greater impact on fleet efficiency than a 15% improvement would have in a standard family car. (I’ve written about that effect here.) Also, it doesn’t hurt that the larger margins at VW’s top end allow the massive R&D costs to be absorbed into the sticker price a little more easily.

But long term, “This will be the foundation of all our hybrids and electric vehicles,” Stiebels says. The chief innovation is a “hybrid module” that links an electric motor to the combustion engine, via a differential. That type of parallel hybrid system (first used in Honda’s Insight) allows seamless transitions between the two engines–providing a nearly frictionless “float mode” to preserve fuel at high-speed highway driving and also greater power at low speeds. For example: The Touareg Hybrid can haul a whopping 7,700 pounds. (Not that you’ll need it, hauling bags from Nieman Marcus.)