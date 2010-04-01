Strategic Planning is Dead – Long Live Strategy Execution

If your environment doesn’t change much and the way you do business today is fundamentally the way you will be doing business in the next 5 – 10 years – DO NOT READ THIS!

In a recent blog post, I declared Strategic Planning was obsolete. The current approach to defining where an organization is going and how it will get there – the ubiquitous Strategic Planning Offsite meeting – can no longer produce the desired result. Why? In our dynamically changing world, the environment where we execute is not the same one we originally planned for.

However, the underlying objectives of the Strategy Planning process still remain as important today as ever. It is still critical to establish and communicate the strategic direction of the firm. And it is even more critical to align all the elements of the living corporate body to perform in ways that ensure the organization achieves its desired results.

Since the key objectives of setting strategic direction and organization alignment towards those goals remain critical, the process by which these objectives are achieved needs to change. To better understand why this is, let’s continue to explore the analogy of the corporate body operating in a similar fashion to the human body.

We know that over 90% of our behavioural responses to our environment occurs semi-autonomously. The nervous system determines the body’s response to thousands upon thousands of simultaneous inputs received from our environment. The brain (our body’s central decision processing function) has little say in how our body responds most of the time. And this is a good thing. Imagine what life would be like if all decisions had to first go to our brains for a decision before any action would occur. There are thousands, perhaps millions of choices being made between the many functional parts of our bodies in one of the most coordinated and collaborative team efforts one can imagine.

Think about what happens when you drive. When driving on the freeway at 65 mph, how much of your conscious thought is actually focused on driving? What percentage of your brain is coordinating your foot that is pressing on the pedal, with your arm that is controlling the steering wheel, while taking in the data from your eyes as they scan the environment around you? It is quite amazing to realize that we get to our destination while our conscious thoughts are focused on everything but our driving.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our organizations can get us to our destination with the same degree of semi-autonomous behaviour; where the corporate body could respond to the rapidly changing environment with the speed and accuracy of decisions that ensure our ultimate success, much as the human body gets us to our destination? Like our human bodies, corporate bodies are driven by their own version of the semi-autonomous nervous system. Directors and managers comprise the corporate nervous system that guides the day-to-day decisions made by the hundreds or thousands of people (the corporate body’s cells) as they respond to the myriad of data inputs coming from the corporation’s operating environment.