Anish Kapoor Wins Competition to Design London’s Olympic Tower

Over 375 feet high–that’s 72 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty–Anish Kapoor‘s ArcelorMittalOrbit has been chosen as the monument to mark the London Olympics in 2012. The city’s shy and retiring Mayor, Boris Johnson, has already nicknamed it the Hubble Bubble tower due to its striking resemblance to a shisha pipe.

Work is due to start on the steel sculpture, which the Mayor is hoping will become a rival to Paris’ Eiffel Tower, in the next few weeks. The cost of the 1,400 ton steel structure has been put at around $30 million, although most of the bill is being picked up by steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who, like Kapoor, is India born, but resides in the British capital.

Kapoor, however, who professed himself to be “thrilled” by his design’s win, was modest in victory. “It would be terribly arrogant to compete with Eiffel who spent his entire life making that thing,” he said. “What we’re trying to make is the best thing we can do.” He describes the structure, which can take 700 people an hour up to its viewing platform, as “an eccentric structure that looks as if it’s going to fall over.”

When it comes to size, nobody does it quite like Kapoor does. Marsyas,

his 2002 installation in the Turbine Hall of Tate Britain (a beached

Leviathan of a disused power station on the banks of the Thames) was

absolutely collossal.

Like the Olympic monument, it’s a deep red trumpet created with Arup

Engineers, who will be overseeing construction of Kapoor’s latest

design.