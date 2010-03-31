Report: Clean Tech Investments to Climb Dramatically

Good news on the clean tech front: a report from Datamonitor claims that global investments in the sector will climb this year by an impressive 35% in the face of flailing climate change legislation.

According to the report, Challenges and Opportunities For Energy Utility Companies Post-Copenhagen, the resurgence in investments is a result of government stimulus packages offering up cash to renewable energy companies. At the same time, the Copenhagen summit encouraged private investors even though the meeting didn’t conclude witha definitive climate policy.

Datamonitor’s news isn’t all that surprising. The Cleantech Group, New Energy Finance, and Jeffries have all put out reports recently claiming that cleantech investments will grow in the coming years. If you’ve been following our coverage of the clean tech sector, you probably already knew this–Obama has spent $3.4 billion in federal stimulus funds on smart grids alone. The big unknown, of course, is which country will come out on top: the U.S or China.