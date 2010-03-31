Yale University Panics, Gets Cold Feet About Switch to Gmail

Yale had made the decision to move from its own Horde email system to Google Apps for Education (a suite which includes Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs), but when presenting the plan to its administrators and faculty members, the Information Technology Services department immediately encountered resistance, reports the Yale Daily News.

Said computer science professor Michael Fischer:

Concerns about the switch to Gmail fell into three main categories:

problems with “cloud computing” (the transfer of information between

virtual servers on the Internet), technological risks and downsides, and

ideological issues.

The concerns come in the wake of a very media-happy year for Google, which has seen a groundbreaking squabble with China, hacking attacks, and the rollout of an extremely controversial social networking service in Buzz. Those past problems have to be kept in mind while reading through some of these objections, because otherwise they seem, well, pretty weak.

Google stores every piece of data in three centers randomly chosen

from the many it operates worldwide in order to guard the company’s

ability to recover lost information — but that also makes the data

subject to the vagaries of foreign laws and governments, Fischer said.

He added that Google was not willing to provide ITS with a list of

countries to which the University’s data could be sent, but only a list

of about 15 countries to which the data would not be sent.

“Yale is an international, multicultural community of scholars,” he

said. “Students deserve to have rights to their information while on

campus.”

Fischer goes on to claim that Yale might not want to seem to support Google’s “large carbon footprint” and says that there are concerns about Google’s security.

I’m not sure where Prof. Fischer is getting his information, but Google’s data is certainly not subject to the laws of the country in which one of Google’s servers that happens to hold a copy of said data is stored. (And that’s not even mentioning the fact that those 15 countries to which the data won’t be sent would certainly include every risky country he can think of, including China.) They may block access to information, but no foreign government has ever even hinted that they’d like to break into a server and steal user data, and Google has been fairly quick to report each time they’ve suffered a hacking attack.

Google’s had a rough go of things recently, and this seems like piggybacking on the latest and greatest Google controversy, instead of thinking realistically. Google is one of the strongest and most agile tech companies in the world–their data needs to be secure, because their livelihood depends on it, and they have the ability to keep it that way. The article hints at this bias by saying “Google has been at the center of a number of recent controversies

relating to privacy, security and intellectual property issues,” which is sort of true, but mostly irrelevant. Google’s decision to stop censoring search results in China does not affect its ability to monitor Google Apps for Education, nor does its rocky debut of Buzz.