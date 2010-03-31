Where Did You Come From? The Simple Question You Have to Answer First

Where did you come from? This is the simple, yet crucial, question you have to answer first in order to build a successful personality driven business.

When building a position for yourself in your business, it sounds really basic, but the very first thing you have to look at is where you came from.

We all too often overlook things in our past that are highlights, recurring trends or even little glimpses of our destiny because we’re so busy running a thousand miles an hour towards our current goals. We get caught up in operations or the next, “shiny object” and don’t see the forest for the trees.

But the most revealing thing we do when we bring clients in for consulting days is ask them to tell us who they are, where they came from and what their path was that brought them to the table with us. Now, often there are many things that aren’t crucial to the process, but by listening to stories from our clients’ past, we are able to determine a very distinct set of core values and skills that our clients thought were mundane, but usually hold at least some of the keys to their future.

Think of it this way: we bet there are times when you’ve said to yourself, “what makes me special? I’ve pretty much had the same experience as everyone else. I don’t live the life of a rockstar, an astronaut or a Nobel Prize Winner, so I’m really not that different.”

Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sure, we all have some similar scenarios in our lives, but the beauty of our past experiences is in the details. Show one person a painting, ask them to point out what they find striking and she will tell you what she, “sees”., Show the same painting to another person and he will frequently see something very different. We often see the painting of our lives through distorted glasses. We just don’t realize that what we are seeing is not the same thing everyone else is seeing! Ask around and you will find out.

Nick has been known to conduct a $10,000.00 challenge when he speaks. It goes something like this: