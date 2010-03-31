Anatomy of a McNugget

McDonald’s has spent a lot of time and money trying to up its sustainability status. Chargepoint EV Charging Stations, special parking spaces for hybrids, LEED-certified restaurants–you name it, if it’s sustainable and doesn’t have to do with disrupting the actual food supply chain, McDonald’s is all for it.&

Okay, that might be a bit unfair, since McDonald’s does buy stock from sustainable fisheries. The company also recently agreed to ask potato suppliers to cut down on pesticide use. But nevertheless, MickeyD’s has a long way to go before its food production process ceases to gross us out. Case in point: this clip from Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution showing the innards of an average chicken nugget. The kids in the video actually don’t seem to mind it in the end. Disclaimer: this isn’t an actual McDonald’s chicken nugget, but we imagine the chain’s production methods aren’t much prettier.