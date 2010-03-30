Scion Targets Younger Buyers With “Project Runway for Cars” Web Series

You know what they say in autos: One day you’re in, and the next day, you’re…winning a Scion? That’s the idea behind Scion’s Reinvent The Wheels, a new Web video series being billed as “Project Runway for cars.” The six-part saga, which premiered last night (just days before the New York Auto Show), follows 3 “creative thinkers” as they pimp a series of rides in an effort to win a Scion, a $30,000 cash prize, and “a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help them achieve their career goals by gaining valuable exposure and mentorship” (whatever that means).

But this isn’t new territory, especially for car companies. Lisa Kudrow’s award-winning Web Therapy series, for example, has logged tens of thousands of plays on Lexus’ LStudio.com. And BMW has famously gotten actors like Clive Owen to star in company-created short films.

What distinguishes Scion’s effort, however, is that it’s designed to court younger buyers. (As in, the ones who can’t afford to buy from BMW and Lexus, no matter who’s telling them how cool it is.) Smartly, Scion is letting them tune into the series via their mobile phones, online and through popular social networking sites, such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. And the show’s premise–a mash-up of Project Runway and Pimp My Ride–is definitely youth-friendly.

Check out the first episode here: