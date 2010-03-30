Kees van der Graaf on What Makes a Leader

This blog is part of our Inspired Ethonomics series. Pierre is an Investor, Director, and VP of Marketing for Guayaki Yerba Mate and will be profiling businesses with a triple-bottom line agenda .

I recently had the opportunity to interview Kees van der Graaf. Kees

retired from Unilever a couple of years ago having served that company

in many positions, including their most senior

management and governance positions, their board and Executive

Committee. His experience and knowledge of business practices is

exceptionally deep, spans decades and touches markets all over the

world. He is now the Executive in Residence at IMD business school

working on uncovering the leadership requirements for future

generations. This is a man who is in full flight working on the

generative phase of his life. Consistent with our theme of the

importance of transparency, I asked him to discuss the importance of

honesty, clarity and transparency in the conduct of tomorrow’s leaders.

Here he is:

Pierre Ferrari is an investor, director and VP of Marketing for Guayakí Yerba Mate, a company that combines scaled reforestation in South America, the reparation of many small communities and the marketing of Guayakí Yerba Mate. From 1995 on, Pierre focused his energies on a variety of social issues ranging from International Relief and Development, Conscientious Commerce, and Emerging Markets. He is president of “Hot Fudge” social venture capital fund, a community development venture capital fund whose purpose is to use venture capital to create jobs, entrepreneurial capacity and wealth that advance the livelihoods and wealth opportunities of low-income people and the economies of distressed communities.

Pierre holds a Masters degree in Economics from The University of Cambridge and a MBA from Harvard Business School. He has two sons, married to Kimberly, in awe of two stepdaughters, reads voraciously, and enjoys golf.