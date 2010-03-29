Know Your 5 or Social Media Might Eat You Alive

With millions of people participating and interacting in social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, businesses and organizations of all sizes are trying to tap this audience. For bigger businesses with multi-million dollar marketing budgets, rolling the dice on a social media strategy is a no-brainer. But for smaller businesses with precious time and resources to dedicate, any media campaign needs to provide a return on investment in order to be pursued.

Small businesses and organizations need to know who and how to target their customers and prospects using both social media and other marketing efforts. For the who part, here are five types of people out there you should think about and people who:

Know and Trust You. These are your Raving Fans, to borrow the title of Ken Blanchard’s book. They are the people who spread your name through word of mouth marketing, refer

you on social networks, give you great ratings and reviews, and know what you’re all about.

Know You. These are your customers. They’re regulars, but could easily be swayed to a competitor offering a better price or service. These are the people you need to engage to build trust.

Know Someone Who Knows You. Better known as prospects. These people have friends or colleagues that are customers of your service, and they, too, may be interested in what you offer but have yet to make a purchase. Your media efforts need to make you approachable by these folks.

May Want to Know You. These are people who are in the market for what you have to offer but have no connection to your business through a colleague or other referral. Social media and other web marketing initiatives, when used properly, can be effective at reaching these folks. Here the public perception of your reputation is key.

Have No Interest In Knowing You. Think vegetarians to a butcher shop. There’s no need to market to these folks, and any investment here is a waste of resources.