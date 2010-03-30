Social Media Getting a Bit Too Up-Close, Personal, Erroneous

Is it just me, or is social media getting a little creepy? This week I came across a couple of Web sites that, as well as being cute, funny, and a little bit different from the usual Facebook and Twitter offshoots. The first, SleepingTime, lets you find out when individual Twitterers sleep–and it’s even compiled a list of the world’s foremost tech experts’ sleep/tweet times. So, if you want to know when you can rob Kara Swisher’s house, or even shin up their drainpipe just to stand over her gently sibilating body, now you know when to do it.

It’s not exactly accurate, however. Apparently, I sleep between 1pm and 9pm–utter tosh, of course, as my editor will vouch. Tyler? Tyler?–as that’s when I’m hardest at work. What it really means is that’s when I tweet least. Actually, as a somewhat second-rate Twitter user, I completely conform to analytics-firm Sysomos’s recent data, which claims that it takes around nine months for Twitter users to get really adept at using the 140-character service.

For the first three months, Twitter newbies are diligent little posters, updating their tweets regularly, and generally being good little birdies. Then, in the second trimester, they get a touch of what is known in the record biz as “Difficult Second Album-itis.” Productivity drops. Either they drop out or, three months later, they’ve got the tweeting thing down pat. Veterans’ tweets account for over 40% of the network’s tweets–and Twitter is currently churning out some 53 million tweets per day.

However, I digress. Our second slightly creepy (but still quite fun) site is from Hunch, the guys who showed us just how politically stereotypical eating habits can be. Its Twitter Predictor uses algorithms to work out who you are, and, with the help of your Twitter name and the people you follow, asks a bunch of very esoteric questions that most people wouldn’t even think of asking. (Sample: Are you more likely to spoon or be spooned?) Its average accuracy is, apparently 85%, although I scored 69%.