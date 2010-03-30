IS PLANNING FOR YOU OR FOR THE CUSTOMER?

Recently I did receive a card, which mentioned that on the 17th of March a preventive maintenance call was scheduled for my heating system. There was no time mentioned.

As I was abroad at that time I did call for a new meeting. Okay, that was scheduled, but they only could plan the call in the morning (8am – 1pm) or in the afternoon (1.30pm – 4.45pm). They said that it was not possible to give me a more specific time.

Well. That is very inconvenient for me as a customer, because I have to block these slots entirely in my agenda.

So, the call was scheduled for the morning of the 26th. Fortunately the engineer arrived at 8.15pm. I asked him whether all his calls were planned for that day. His response was that all appointments were scheduled.