HopStop CEO Joe Meyer Offers Directions to Brand Central Station

Joe Meyer is CEO of HopStop , a location-based service that provides door-to-door mass transit and walking directions in 17 major metropolitan markets throughout North America and Europe. HopStop is able to provide large and small advertisers with hyper-local ad targeting solutions that are scalable as well as turn-key.

Brandon Gutman: How are users finding HopStop?

Joe Meyer: As amazing as it might seem, it’s been almost entirely via word-of-mouth. For example, a current HopStop user tells another person who’s never heard of HopStop before and 9 times out of 10 that person will highly recommend HopStop. That said, our users are our best form of marketing and their real world testimonials are better than any advertising or PR campaign that we could ever buy. We’re very fortunate to have such loyal users who are true ambassadors for our brand. This is how we’ve grown since day one, and it’s how we will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.



What’s the benefit, if any, from having Google Maps as your primary competitor?

Having Google as your primary competitor is a double-edged sword. To start with, being compared to Google is an amazing compliment. That said, we’re proud of how we differentiate ourselves from Google Transit and how we continue to attract-and-retain users in spite of having Google Maps as our primary competitor. As with most markets that Google enters, their presence not only validates the market but often time grows the market as well (thereby allowing competitors to share in that growth). Prior to Google Transit (which is deeply integrated within Google Maps), HopStop was the only company to offer real-time, point-to-point mass transit and walking directions in a large-scale way. Now, Google Maps and HopStop are the only two companies to offer such a service, but there are many companies who are trying to replicate this user experience and finding it quite difficult to do so.



How have you achieved so much brand penetration on a shoestring budget?

By offering a superior service. But underneath that, we’re solving a real problem and doing so in a way that’s not easily replicable. Prior to HopStop, commuters and travelers were dependent upon physical maps and hard copy transit schedules to figure out how to navigate the myriad of mass transit systems within major cities. And within any one major city there are several different transit agencies, and as a result if someone wanted to get from one part of a metropolitan area to another, they needed to compare and contrast multiple hard copy maps and schedules in order to do so and make sense of them all. HopStop made this experience much easier for commuters by automating the entire process and aggregating all of the disparate transit agency data and in doing so creating one, seamless online user experience. Needless to say, when HopStop launched its first major city (New York City) five years ago, people were extremely happy that someone had finally come-up with a solution to the mass transit maze.