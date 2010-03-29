Breaking Rumor: Two New iPhones, One Heading to Verizon [Update]

This is still unconfirmed, and it’s worth noting that we’ve seen this rumor pretty much since the release of the original iPhone in 2007. But this is the first time a major publication has published new information pertaining to the rumor of a Verizon iPhone, and it’s the best indication yet that this might actually be happening.

The Wall Street Journal reports that for its next iPhone, Apple is actually splitting production into two separate tracks, to be completed by two separate manufacturers. The GSM iPhone, which is otherwise known as the AT&T iPhone we all know and love, will continue to be produced by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn), of Taiwan. But Apple will allegedly be using Pegatron Technology Corp., also of Taiwan, for the CDMA iPhone supposedly due for Verizon.

CDMA is a lesser-used wireless technology worldwide, although here in the States it’s the most popular, used by Verizon and Sprint (AT&T and T-Mobile both use GSM). The wireless chips needed for these two network types are different enough to require completely new manufacturing, so it does make sense that Apple would simply split up the production of these two very different pieces of hardware. Pegatron, by the way, is best known as the manufacturing arm of Asus.

The timing is a bit odd, to be sure: the Journal claims full-scale mass production will begin in September. But Apple has a strict release schedule, and new iPhones debut in June. The next GSM iPhone for AT&T is expected to be announced this coming June, in accordance with that schedule. Mass production beginning in September for a Verizon iPhone would put it in play for the 2010 holiday season, but would be contrary to Apple’s typical schedule. It’s not enough to make us write off the rumor entirely, but it’s unusual.

A Verizon iPhone would change the smartphone landscape dramatically. Verizon is the nation’s biggest wireless network, with the most customers, and bringing the world’s hottest smartphone to that network would spell trouble for Android, Windows Phone 7 Series, and probably doom Palm to an even faster demise. AT&T has long had an exclusive contract with Apple, though it is possible that the contract is simply nearing its end–and it’d be in the best interest of Apple and its iPhone OS platform to spread the phone to Verizon.