Today in Most Innovative Companies

Politico: How does Politico, the powerful Internet news site for political junkies, stay ahead online? By forgetting about the users who visit the most, founding editor John Harris told CNN yesterday. “Our fundamental model is not drive by traffic,” says Harris. “It’s trying to be as essential to the conversation of Washington insiders, people who live and breathe this, whose careers depend on it.” That model is viable as long as Politico reporters are getting the inside scoop, and not jumping ship to Yahoo! News.

Fast Retailing: Link Theory Holdings, the owner of Japanese clothing-empire Fast Retailing, is rumored to be buying Proenza Schouler. This would be a huge deal for Link Theory, and further help the company establish itself in the U.S. market.

Nike: Is there a 5 Second Rule for infidelity? Apparently for Nike, who is back at it with their unfaithful golf star, Tiger Woods, and reportedly releasing a new advertisement with the Masters winner soon. What do you think? Is it too soon to release a commercial? How long do you think Planned Parenthood should wait before re-endorsing Tiger?