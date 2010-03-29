Teri Hatcher Gets a Bit of Gwyneth’s Goop on Her

News that Teri Hatcher is to do a Gwyneth Paltrow and launch her own lifestyle Web site–apologies, it’s not a Web site, but an “online destination”–courtesy of the Disney Family is slightly lost on me. It is, apparently, a “chick’s guide to life,” but I am a little unsure of why Walt’s successors might want to choose Ms. Hatcher for the job. And, it has to be said, I’m a little confused as to why Teri Hatcher would want to market herself in such a way.

I know that the actress’s talents run to more than just pulling a face as her towel falls off on Wisteria Lane. She’s written a book, Burnt Toast and Other Philosophies of Life, and there’s no doubt she’s a clever little sausage–her Mom was a computer programmer for Lockheed Martin, while her Dad was a nuclear physicist and electrical engineer–but I’m just not sure whether we’re ready for yet another model-turned-actress-turned-Internet sensation, or a Martha Stewart or Oprah-style figure.

The trouble is this: Oprah and Martha are genuine phenomena, more than just famous faces who decided to capitalize on their fame and become media mammoths. Martha is a genuinely smart chick (*cough* insider dealing *cough* aside) who can do more than just fold a napkin into the shape of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, or Scary, Butch Bunk Mate (Prisoner No. 0001722). And Oprah is a legend. How else would you describe her?

Gwyneth and Teri, however, are actresses. Now then, what do actresses do? They have agents. They have body doubles. Some of them have stalkers. They have a limo. They want to save whales, but they don’t believe in an ounce of extra blubber on their own bodies. (Yes, I suppose I’m trying to say that some of them may or may not have eating issues–Amanda Seyfried and Julianne Moore are two who have spoken up about the hell of the acting profession, where food is a dirty word, and someone like Christina Hendricks is seen as fat.) Sometimes they see themselves as role models–and, to a certain extent they are, but lifestyle CEOs they ain’t.

Thus, urged on by their agent/stalker/limo driver, they set up a website like Get Hatched, with a “Chick Chat” widget that asks the general public to send in ideas of what they would like to see on the site (shorthand for, well, the concept is absolutely great, but what the hell are we going to put in it? I know! Let’s pretend we have a symbiotic relationship with our potential punters and we’ll ask them what it is they want. Maybe Teri would like to write a post on what how she trained up bears to fight Bin Laden, and thus discovered her inner “Contact us” button. I know I would like to hear more about that.)