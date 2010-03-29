Jack Donaghy vs. Kabletown: The Case for Innovation

Television can contain nuggets of

wisdom in even its silliest situations. Last week, a segment of 30 Rock struck a chord with me, like it has with FastCompany.com writers many times before. Though the context was satirical, this

episode portrayed two stereotypes I recognize in the business world: innovators

and complacent companies.

Jack Donaghy, a self-proclaimed

innovator, delivered a eulogy for his mentor, Don Geiss, in the face of a

personal crisis. His NBC had just been acquired by Kabletown, a complacent

company coasting off the revenue of a mature product (and perhaps a jab at Comcast buying the real-life NBC?). With ninety-one percent of its profit coming from a single

category–pornography–Kabletown saw no need for growth or innovation, making

Jack’s business skills obsolete.

Commemorating his fallen hero, Jack

recalls Geiss’ guiding philosophy: “There’s always an untapped market. No

business is ever done evolving. There are always opportunities for innovation.”

His own words spark the realization

that Kabletown has failed to address the needs of fully half of its potential market:

women. Jack’s new idea had the potential to double Kabletown’s pay-per-view, as illustrated by another funny clip later in the show.

In my interactions with potential

clients, I occasionally encounter a Kabletown—a company content with the status

quo, throwing out excuses why innovation is not for them, whether due to

regulation, product lifecycle or time constraints. And for every excuse, I have a reply. Channeling Jack

Donaghy, I emphasize my belief that, no matter what a company’s circumstances,

there is always room to innovate.