If Money Were No Object, Would People Shop More? [Stats]

In a prior post , I shared research that senior executives, if given an extra hour each week, overwhelming say they would spend the time either with friends and family or engaged in a hobby (such as exercise). It turns out that a preference for leisure is not unique to ultra-busy executives. When my firm, Exponential Edge, asked the same question of other groups(managers/individual contributors, business owners, and people not employed outside the home), friends and hobbies still won out. Only 6.3 percent of the 570 U.S. respondents surveyed said they would use the extra hour to shop online or in a store.

But what if money were no object? Would the answers change?



The Majority (74%) Would Not Shop More



Seventy-four percent of respondents said they would not spend more time shopping no matter their financial situation.

Money changed the priorities for a quarter (26%) of respondents as indicated in the chart below. Of this group, 41 percent would spend the extra time shopping either on-line (16%) or in a retail store (25%). Further analysis of the underlying detail reveals that the bulk of respondents that favored shopping were either in the manager/individual contributor or not employed categories. With the exception of retirees, these respondents were younger and less-affluent, so more wealth may conjure for them opportunities to acquire a backlog of items they cannot yet afford.

Several respondent remarks provide insight into the findings:

“Love my work, but the best time of my life is with family and friends and getting away from my office and my computer. I will always treasure that most.”