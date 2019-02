Location-based social networking just got itself a tidy little mash-up. Checkin Mania uses Gowalla, Foursquare, Brightkite, and Yelp and displays all the places that the networks’ users have been checkin’ out. There are diddy little icons to mark the maps, and you can click on the users’ names as well as the places to find out what they think.

The steak in my local pub, the Duke of Wellington, rocks, apparently. As well as table six, because it’s got a wonky leg.