How the iPad Could Make Books Go Viral

With just five days to go before the iPad launches, plenty have predicted that Apple’s tablet will decimate Amazon’s dominance over the ebook world and how, together, the two companies are screwing the publishers with tough dealmaking. Far fewer prognosticators have considered how smaller companies–and, in turn, authors–are going to benefit from eReaders. In short, have you ever thought that the available technology is going to make books go viral?

Smashwords (449,687,462 words published so far) has already inked a deal with Apple to make its titles available on the iBook Store and says a deal with Sony’s eBook store is not far behind. Mark Coker, CEO of the online publishing house, offers such a simple service to authors that it’s hard not to imagine the business model taking over the entire literary world, putting dead-tree publishers in the same position that the record labels are–over-budget and unloved.

The firm’s basic function is to sell an author’s book. You send the finished manuscript to Smashwords’ Web site and agree on a price–for the iPad, that means anything that ends in .99, to tie in to the iTunes pricing format. The firm then publishes it just about any format you want it in and distributes it to sites including Barnes & Noble, Stanza (for the iPhone) and Kobo (any other smartphone format.)

Bookworms will love Smashwords, as the firm allows you (in some cases) to read half of a book before committing yourself to a purchase. And authors stand to make a whole heap more than they would with a traditional publishing house. Of course, costs are lower than a traditional book, and there’s a lot more clever marketing than the fustier, old-school publishers could offer.