New Museum Architects Ryue Nishizawa, Kazuyo Sejima Win Pritzker Prize

In a move that surprised everyone (even us!), the Pritzker committee made history today by naming Ryue Nishizawa and Kazuyo

Sejima as recipients of the 2010

Pritzker

Architecture Prize. It’s only the second time that the award has gone to a woman, the second time the award has gone to a duo, and the first-ever award for a male-female duo.

“For architecture that is simultaneously delicate and powerful, precise and fluid, ingenious but not overly or overtly clever,” reads the jury citation. “For the creation of buildings that successfully interact with their contexts and the activities they contain, creating a sense of fullness and experiential richness; for a singular architectural language that springs from a collaborative process that is both unique and inspirational; for their notable completed buildings and the promise of new projects together, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa are the recipients of the 2010 Pritzker Architecture Prize.”

The Japanese Sejima and Nishizawa, who practice under the name SANAA, have worked together since 1995. They are probably best known for their New Museum of Contemporary Art building on the Bowery in New York City, a stacked, wire-mesh wrapped sculpture that nodded to its in-transition surroundings.

Their biggest major building was just completed in Switzerland, the undulating concrete planes of the Rolex

Learning Center which appear to rise naturally out of the site.