Redesigning Education: Rethinking the School Corridor

“I am entirely certain that twenty years from now we will look back at

education as it is practiced in most schools today and wonder how we

could have tolerated anything so primitive.”

-John W. Gardner, Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, “No Easy

Victories” (1968)

Education reform is in the air and taking root in thousands of classrooms across the country. From overhauling No Child Left Behind to closing poorly performing schools and raising student expectations, the push for change is powerful. Yet, the space where most learning takes place–the school and classroom–has changed little over the last 200 years.

Even before students set foot in a classroom, most schools still are built like factories: long hallways, lined with metal lockers, transport students to identical, self-contained classrooms. School designers call these hallways “double-loaded corridors.” The factory model of control and direct instruction still pervades most new schools. If we are to have thorough-going school reform, we must change the design model, too, starting with the place students first enter the school.

School designers have used the double loaded corridor for easy circulation. It met its single purpose of moving kids from one contained classroom to the next at the sound of the bell. Now, when every aspect of a school’s design budget is being questioned, the square footage allocated to the double-loaded corridor accounts, on average, for up to 30% on the total. Roughly one-third of the typical school building is used not for learning, growing, or interacting, but for getting to the places where that happens.

Photo courtesy of the American Architecture Foundation

Let’s design hallways with human beings in mind. Dispense with the banging of metal lockers and the hallway chaos in favor of daylight, colors and the connection to the outside. Corridors can be spaces for informal learning, to display work, to meet and to reflect, as shown in the Denver School of Science and Technology designed by Klipp. Adding furniture, nooks, information portals and views into classrooms, or the outdoors will invite students and visitors to slow down and interact in new ways – to learn in the places that were formerly strictly for transport.

Photo by Nigel Young/Foster+Partners