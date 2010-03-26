How Businesses Are Celebrating Earth Hour

Earth Hour, the annual flick-the-lights-off-for-an-hour event from the World Wildlife Fund, is coming up on Saturday. It’s the perfect opportunity for corporations to demonstrate that they are dedicated to the environment, which is why so many are milking the event for all the green credibility it offers. Below, some of the Earth Hour actions from big businesses:

Walmart Canada stores will reduce sales floor lighting all day. During Walmart’s “Earth Month” campaign in China (March 24 to April 22), the company will turn off a third of its lights in 180 Walmart outlets from 8 to 9 AM and from 1 to 2 PM.

Sage Hotels will turn off all non-essential lighting. From March 29 to April 4, the company’s 6,000 employees carpool, use public

transportation, bike and walk to work.

customers and co-workers.

headquarters as well as at breweries and offices at Molson Coors Canada and Molson Coors UK. MillerCoors offices and breweries in the

U.S. will also turn off all non-essential interior and exterior lighting and signage, and employees will be encouraged to turn off the lights in their homes. A similar initiative last year saved 1,595 kilowatt hours of energy at Molson Coors Canada alone–enough to power a house for a month.

black screen during the hour. Earth Hour promotions will run on the screens both before and after the event.

and marquees at 50 of its casino resorts. Read: the Vegas Strip goes dark.

