When Innovation Goes Wrong: The 5 Creepiest Exercise Gadgets

The

fitness industry seems to roll out the next big thing about as often

and with as much fervor as gadget-mongers do. But like The Newton, some

exercise innovations just fail or fade away. For every FitBit, there’s a Twisterciser; for every Bosu

Ball, there’s a NordicTrack moldering in someone’s basement.

There’s three basic design challenges for any would-be fitness gadget: 1. Does it work? 2. Does it look cool? 3. Do you look ridiculous using it?

Most gimmicks fail the first. Almost all fail the second. And a surprising number fail the third, spectacularly:

Ciclotte by Luca Schieppati

We’ve

tackled spokeless wheels , but spokeless wheel? If this new

carbon, steel, and fiberglass exercise bike

did

have spokes, they’d probably be in the shape of a Circle-A anyway: What

with its uncomfortably slim seat and viciously pointy handlebars apt to

stab unsuspecting gymgoers on their way to the treadmill, Ciclotte has

medieval torture device written all over it.