Could HTC EVO & 4G Network Place Sprint Ahead of the Curve?

In the coming months, Verizon and AT&T may need to add another color to their battling maps: yellow. The reason? Sprint has just announced the upcoming summer release of its newest smartphone, the HTC EVO 4G, and the first device to run on the wireless carrier’s much-anticipated 4G network. With the phone already receiving rave reviews from tech geeks and gadget enthusiasts, Sprint is in position to compete with its rivals, and showcase itself as an innovator.

As the third largest wireless network, pressure to debut a strong network – in addition the next generation of phones – is definitely high. Verizon is known as the “coverage” network, while AT&T boasts the fastest network. Now, Sprint can claim its title as the most advanced network. Sprint’s 4G network will be powered by a wireless technology called WiMax, which is already functioning in 27 cities, including Philadelphia, Chicago, and Las Vegas. The carrier claims its 4G offerings will allow for speeds 10 times greater than typical 3G networks. When 4G is expanded to more areas (30 more cities are scheduled to be 4G equipped by this summer), Sprint will be providing aspects of wireless coverage that have yet to be offered by a single carrier — giving Sprint a distinct advantage and edge over its competition.

wireless_subscribers

Still, if Sprint wants to stand a chance at competing with Verizon and AT&T, their network, coverage and service will need to be flawless. Luckily, Sprint’s third place position could give them an advantage. Less demand on Sprint’s network may enable a smoother rollout, while giving them time to make it stronger if any problems do surface.

Even if some hiccups do occur, Sprint should still be recognized for being well ahead of the curve. Although both Verizon and AT&T have spoken of developing their respective 4G networks, nothing is solid yet. AT&T has predicted 2011 for their 4G network debut, while Verizon’s estimated date of 4G entrance has come and gone. Sprint’s announcement may just be the motivation Verizon, AT&T, and even T-Mobile need to get the ball rolling.

From a gadgetry standpoint, the EVO may also be a legitimate rival for the iPhone and Droid, something HTC’s Nexus One has failed to live up to. The EVO, which will run on the latest Android platform features a sleek 4.3 inch touchscreen display (the iPhone display is 3.7 inches), two cameras, HDMI input, a kickstand for hands-free media viewing, and mobile hotspot functions. Not only will Sprint…

To read more about Sprint’s

HTC EVO 4G, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and

business development blog.