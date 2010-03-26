Simon Cowell to Receive International Emmy for Reshaping TV, Pants

Simon Cowell, the British Simon who isn’t this Simon, is to be rewarded with an International Emmy later this year. The butch record promoter-turned-TV star and exec has, apparently, “reshaped television” (not to mention high-waisted pant styles and on-screen kisses.)

Cowell, who owns production company Syco, professed himself to be “delighted” by the award, which he will pick up in New York in November. President of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Bruce Paisner claimed that the talent impresario has “changed the face of television around the world.” Although the lantern-jawed Brit is leaving American Idol this year, he won’t be off screens for long, as he’ll be bringing his X Factor franchise to the U.S.

This week it was also revealed that Simon Fuller, his on-off partner in crime, has hit the silver screen. He’s been named as executive producer on Bel Ami, starring Uma Thurman, Robert Pattinson, and Christina Ricci. How long before Cowell joins him in the top echelons of Hollywood?