The Surprising Secret to Breakthrough Customer Service

Are your employees product experts? Or do they shrug their shoulders and say, “I just work here?”

Imagine an organization

where even the cashiers are wine experts, and employees get significant input

into their schedule, to suit their respective needs (school, full time careers,

family etc.)

At Everything Wine, in Vancouver,

Canada, even the cashiers are wine experts, and other parts of their lives are

taken into consideration when developing their schedules. Is this any way to

run a company, and be successful? It is, according to Paul Clinton, the founder

and CEO of Everything Wine, in Vancouver, B.C.

Three years ago, after

retiring as President of Diageo, Paul purchased two small retail wine stores,

and turned them two into wine super stores. He’s now planning on opening a

third store at the end of July.

Superstores are nothing

new. We have Costco, Wal-Mart, and BevMo. Wine tasting is nothing new either in

wineries and upscale retail wine establishments. But when have you been in a

superstore where you could not only taste the wine, but also take a class on

wine in the store? When have you been in a superstore where every employee not

only knew the location of every product, but also was able to ask you the right

questions and help you determine exactly which product was right for you?

“We are passionate about

providing outstanding selection, service, and value to our customers.” Paul

told me. “Every employee goes through wine education. We want our employees to

have a good time, and look forward to coming to work, and we want our customers

to have a good time, and enjoy doing business with us.”