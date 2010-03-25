Tina Sharkey, CEO of BabyCenter

The Entrepreneurs Tina Sharkey President and CEO

BabyCenter President and CEO Tina Sharkey burst into the Web scene in 1994, when she co-founded iVillage and served as its chief community architect and head of programming, turning it into the largest online destination for women. “There really isn’t another parenting site like BabyCenter that thoroughly reaches this new generation of consumers,” Sharkey says. And she’s got the stats to back up that brag: In the last year alone, 50% of the babies born in the U.S. were registered on BabyCenter and 80% of new and expectant moms visited the site.

In February, Sharkey expanded the brand into documentaries; Inside Pregnancy has gotten more than 10 million views on BabyCenter and YouTube. And recently, BabyCenter partnered with the National Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition, and the White House Office of Science and Technology to launch Text4Baby, a free text messaging program that offers vital information to pregnant women and new moms. Similarly, BabyCenter has an upcoming launch planned for a voice messaging program in India. “India’s birthrate of 20 million babies a year made it a huge market for us,” Sharkey says. –Emilia Benton

