Today in Most Innovative Companies

Hulu: Hulavision, the similarly-titled streaming tech company, is suing both NBC Universal and video-sharing partner Hulu, who they say ripped off their idea for online television. It all dates back to 2006, when Hula presented their business model to NBCU execs–allegedly. Fast-forward to today, and it’s Hulu sans-avision-suffix that’s one of the most popular video-services online and featuring Alec Baldwin in advertisements. NBC says the lawsuit is frivolous, especially since Fast Company reported that the technology came from a Chinese start-up the company acquired.

Netflix: Tired of swatting tennis balls and boxing your friends on the Wii? Well, now you can sit back and relax. Netflix announced recently it had finally started shipping discs that allow subscribers to stream movies on the popular Nintendo console. If you haven’t reserved a copy for you Wii, make sure to get in line here.

Huayi Brothers: The Weinsteins of the Chinese film industry keep on growing. Today, the movie studio announced its profits had surged 23% in 2009, thanks mostly to its successful television division. The company, which was founded in 1994 by siblings Wang Zhongjun and Wang Zhonglei, manages China’s top-notch talent and is also the country’s largest studio.

Google: Today marks the one year anniversary of YouTube EDU, a service launched to bring the best college courses to users around the world for free. Since 2009, it’s grown 75% with over 65,000 videos in its library and more than 350 full university courses, including a Berkeley lecture on electrical engineering and an Emory poetry class featuring Salman Rushdie reading passages to students. YouTube EDU is now one of the largest archives of higher education video content in the world.