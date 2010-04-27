Enron Opens on Broadway

“I believe in God, I believe in democracy, and I believe in the Company.” So says fallen Enron CEO Kenneth Lay’s character in the musical based on the 2001 financial scandal, a surreal interpretation that sets corporate malfeasance against a backdrop of techno beats, fluorescent-lit pole dances, and transparent plastic furniture. The production, which opened in London’s West End to raves, moves to New York’s Broadhurst Theatre and attempts to put the business back in show business. And if success is found stateside, the Enron song-and-dance may not end there — Columbia Pictures has already bought the film rights to the show. — ZW