Trying to imagine the future of the Internet — the task at hand for the Web fanatics who will gather at this summit in Raleigh, North Carolina — is almost as difficult as remembering what life was like without it. “Look at the billions of questions people ask Google every month,” says computational physicist Bebo White. “Ten years ago, how did we get the answers?” We would prefer not to think about those dark pre-Google days, but what we and White do know is that the most likely future for the Web is “our growing dependence on it,” he says. Few would know better — White was part of the team at Stanford University that set up the first Web server in the United States back in 1991. “There’s been no turning back since then,” White says. “It’s sort of taken over my life.” We know exactly what he means. — SS