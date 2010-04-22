Forty years ago, 20 million Americans took to the streets on the first Earth Day, rallying for the nation to show the environment some love. Today, it’s easy to pooh-pooh the day as an occasion celebrated most avidly by aging hippies and elementary-school students. But that early groundswell led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, along with a raft of laws to safeguard clean water, air, and ecosystems. Environmental issues, of course, transcend national borders, as does the damage, which is why Denis Hayes, who coordinated the 1970 Earth Day, wants global action. “Earth Day has been transformational in this country,” he says. “We’re now trying to make it transformational in the world.”

— ACL