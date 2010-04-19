High-Speed Rail World

The mood at this Washington conference should fall between giddy and ecstatic. That’s because, in January, President Obama announced an unprecedented $8 billion in federal grants for high-speed rail. But what passes for high speed? In Ohio, which got $400 million to connect Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, trains on the “3C” line will peak at 110 miles per hour, less than half as fast as Europe’s and Asia’s best. Ohio rail planner Don Damron, who will speak at the conference, says 110 mph is still enough to beat cars — and begin bringing back train travel’s glory days. “We want to put back what was there historically,” he says, “and take it to a higher level.” But not yet, alas, the highest. — EW

GET ABOARD